Kwara Govt Reads Riot Act To Waste Consultants

Kwara State Government has warned Waste bbl Management Consultants to perform their duties as expected, saying those who performed below expectations would be sanctioned appropriately.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Mallam Shehu Ndanusa Usman, disclosed this during a meeting with Waste Management Consultants, held at the Conference room of the Ministry.

The Commissioner said: “Waste Management Consultants were engaged to complement the government’s efforts at maintaining a clean and hygienic environment, by evacuating wastes in all nooks and crannies of the state, but to our dismay, some of you are performing below expectations.

“We often receive a lot of complaints from residents that you don’t make yourself available despite being paid for your services at the end of the month.

“This singular act of yours is causing sleepless nights for us at the Ministry, because, our road median has been turned into refuse dump sites and if unchecked, may lead to epidemics, which portends grave danger to the entire public.”

The Commissioner, therefore, charged them to be proactive in discharging their duties to the public that pay for their services and make sure the environment is kept clean and hygienic for healthy living.

In addition, Ndanusa advised them to engage stakeholders on areas for collaboration and also showcase their businesses by sensitising the public on their existence and readiness to serve them effectively.

The Permanent Secretary, Hajia Afusat Ibrahim, in her remarks, reiterated the commitment of the present administration to promote a clean and hygienic environment that will be habitable to Kwarans in turn assured them that all their complaints and suggestions would be looked into in due course.

Responding, the Chairman of Kwara State Waste Contractors Association, Alhaji Zakariyau Tahiru applauded the present administration for its efforts in sustaining a healthy environment that would be free of the epidemic, calling on the government to upgrade the dump site’s road to allow ease of movement of their lorries during the raining season.