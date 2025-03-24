Kwara Govt Reads Riot Act To Private School Owners 

Share

The Kwara State Government has directed all private school owners operating crèches or accommodating Pupils between the ages of 0-6 to comply with crèche registration procedures to enhance childcare standards.

It warned that fulfilling the Ministry of Social Development’s crèche registration requirements is mandatory.

The Commissioner for Social Development, Mariam Nnafatima Imam, issued the directive during an inspection of private crèches in Offa and Ijagbo towns in the Kwara South Senatorial District.

Imam urged all schools operating crèches in the State to expedite their registration processes with the Ministry of Social Development to avoid sanctions, including the risk of closure.

She emphasized that proper registration would provide up-to-date data on crèches in the State and enhance the government’s ability to monitor and support improved service delivery for Children.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to early childhood care, stressing the need for all facilities to meet the required standards to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children.

She also called on Operators yet to complete their registration to do so promptly to avoid disruptions to their services.

Additionally, she urged residents to support the government’s efforts by choosing registered crèches that adhere to the State’s guidelines, ensuring the best care for their Children.

