Kwara Govt Prioritises Tertiary Education – Commissioner

The Kwara State Government has made significant investments in infrastructure, scholarships, and innovation across the state’s tertiary education sector between April and September 2025.

Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, disclosed this on Tuesday in Ilorin while presenting her ministry’s scorecard at the 3rd Quarter Inter-Ministerial Press Briefing.

According to her, the state has recorded remarkable progress in institutional development, staff welfare, student empowerment, research advancement, and academic excellence under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. She noted that the ministry secured multiple approvals for key capital projects, including the renovation and upgrading of 14 facilities at the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, to serve both the College and the newly established Kwara State University of Education (KWASUED).

She added that the Governor also approved the procurement of laboratory equipment, library furniture, e-learning software, and the development of an integrated ICT system covering a website, Human Resource Management System, Bursary Automation, and a Learning Management System for KWASUED.

The Commissioner stated that the Ministry achieved major milestones in leadership stability and institutional governance across state-owned tertiary institutions, including the appointment of Mr. Benjamin Ayanshola as substantive Provost of the College of Health Technology, Offa, and a new Provost for the College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi.

She said the government also inaugurated the Governing Council of the College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), Ilorin, strengthening administrative efficiency and policy implementation.

Hajia Modibbo Kawu disclosed that the Ministry has maintained peaceful industrial relations in state-owned tertiary institutions and ensured regular payment of staff salaries, leading to uninterrupted academic calendars across all schools.

According to her, the Kwara State University (KWASU) achieved 100% accreditation for all 25 academic programmes presented to the National Universities Commission (NUC), while the Kwara State Polytechnic secured full accreditation for all NBTE-assessed programmes. The Colleges of Education in Ilorin, Oro, and Lafiagi also retained full accreditation for their NCE programmes.

She further highlighted KWASU’s leadership in innovation, noting that the university is spearheading a clean energy drive by converting old government vehicles into electric and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) systems. The university also signed an MoU with Yasin Logistics to establish CNG conversion and repair centres, and secured participation under the Presidential Initiative on CNG (PiCNG) to provide buses and motorcycles for campus mobility.

Other institutional collaborations include the Kwara Polytechnic’s MoU with the Nigerian Railway Corporation, IVTEC Ajase-Ipo’s MoU with the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, and the College of Education, Ilorin’s partnership with Rudn University, Russia, for research and academic exchange.

The Commissioner revealed that the government of Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq approved and disbursed a 100% increase in bursary and scholarship awards to Kwara indigenes, including law students.

Additionally, 200 youths were trained under Batch 9 of the Kwara Youth Empowerment and Employment Generation Scheme (KWYEEGS) at IVTEC, Ajase-Ipo, while over 600 female students of the Kwara State Polytechnic benefited from Smart Agriculture training under the French Government’s WATEA Project, in partnership with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA).

She added that Kwara State Polytechnic expanded its internally generated revenue through the establishment of a poultry farm and greenhouse, while its students excelled at the 2024 NIPOGA Games, winning six gold, six silver, and two bronze medals.

The College of Education, Ilorin, she said, emerged first place at the ECHIPS National Competition organized by the Federal Ministry of Education, adding that student unions across all tertiary institutions conducted peaceful elections and maintained stable campus environments.

Highlighting progress in aviation education, the Commissioner disclosed that the Kwara State Aviation College completed Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) training for three students, who were decorated by the Governor. The college also procured new aircraft engines and logistics equipment to enhance flight operations and safety.

She further noted that IVTEC, Ajase-Ipo, has sustained its delivery of vocational and entrepreneurship education in line with the State’s industrialization policy, while the College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi, expanded its technical teacher education programmes.

The Commissioner emphasized that the Ministry continues to prioritize staff development through workshops and training programmes on entrepreneurship, ICT, vocational skills, and digital learning, including Blackboard Learning Management System (LMS) training at the College of Education, Oro, among others.