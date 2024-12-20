Kwara Govt Presents N540.4bn Budget For 2025 Fiscal Year

Share

…Works, housing, social protection, education top chart

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has presented the 2025 appropriation bill to the State House of Assembly, substantially focusing on completing ongoing projects, starting new ones, and doubling down on social protection for the people of the State.

Valued at N540, 368, 119, and 765.00, capital expenditure gulps 62.1% of the fiscal plan, while recurrent gets 37.9%.

According to the Governor, the budget is expected to complete the major infrastructural projects across the State, and fund new ones such as 250 units of mass housing and inner roads in the smart city.

The stadia in Offa and Lafiagi, the Governor added, are also prioritised in the budget, while new roads are to be constructed in Kwara South, North, and Central to further ease the movement of goods and services within the State.

He said construction work will begin on a multi-story Court House, designed to be the best of its kind in the northern region, while the Metropolitan Square will be upgraded and completed.

Pointing at his administration’s massive youth and women empowerment and anti-poverty initiatives, the Governor said: “The social sector gets 32.50% of the plan, while education and health are allotted 16.2% and 10.56% apiece, with a focus on getting the new university of education off the ground and strengthening existing institutions across the State.

“Ministry of Works and Transport gets 17.51% to carry on its massive road construction and maintenance mandate.”

The Governor added: “The budget is not just a ritual as it reflects our commitment to delivering on promises as resources permit”, recalling how the 2024 budget brought significant benefits to various sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social protection.

“In 2024, we supported 171,649 farmers, invested in irrigation systems, and provided N2.2bn worth of farm inputs.

“We also funded education for 66,000 entrance exam candidates, 58,420 BECE candidates, 28,500 WAEC candidates, and 27,000 NECO candidates. Over 70,000 vulnerable people received social protection, including those impacted by the urban renewal programme.

“Additionally, 15,000 indigent Kwarans benefited from free medical interventions.

“The urban renewal programme has transformed the capital city, improving its infrastructure significantly, restoring law and order, and projecting Ilorin as a modern city.”

The Governor celebrated the prudence of his administration, saying “while the year recorded unprecedented investment in physical infrastructure and social welfare, we similarly reduced the debt burden of the state to N58.87b in the third quarter, down from N109.16bn in December 2023”.

“I thank the Honourable House, party leaders, and all our partners for their support,” he said.

Accompanied by top government officials led by Chief of Staff Prince Abdulkadir Mahe, Justice Oluwayemisi Ajayi, Justice Ahmad Sayi, first class traditional rulers led by the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo Oba Ismail Yahya Alebiosu, who stood in for the Emir of Ilorin, clergymen, and security commanders, the Governor commended all the stakeholders in the state who continue to support his administration.

APC Chairman Prince Sunday Fagbemi led the party hierarchy to the session, which was occasionally punctuated by partisan singsong and lyrics.

Governor AbdulRazaq, who said the budget stands on projected oil prices of $75 per barrel, daily oil production of 2.06 million barrels, and 6.4% GDP growth, added that the funding windows are FAAC receipts, which constitute 48.1%; and opening balance (N62bn), IGR, and other capital receipts that form the balance of 51.9%.

“The budget of economic stability and sustained prosperity funds the completion of ongoing projects like the international conference centre, innovation hub, Patigi Motel, Kwara Hotel, and several roads across the state. Construction will begin on the multi-story CourtHouse and access roads for Smart City project, alongside the development of 250 mass housing units. Statewide road construction and the reconstruction of Lafiagi and Offa Stadia are also prioritised.

“Further, we are committed to workers’ welfare, social protection for the poor, and strengthening mechanised agriculture with the procurement of modern equipment.”

Speaker Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, who commended the strides of the Governor across the State, assured him of speedy yet thorough consideration of the fiscal proposal.

“Your administration is known for transparency, accountability, and fiscal discipline,” he said.

“It is also observed with satisfaction the level of your commitment to the completion of all the legacy projects of the administration, and we are confident that they will be completed and put to use in no time.

“I must also mention that it is gratifying to note that aside from adequate funding of these legacy projects, your administration remains focused in providing the dividends of democracy to different parts of the State in all sectors.”

The Speaker said the state’s investment in the payment of counterpart funds to development partners has bolstered its standing in education, health, and agricultural sectors.

“On our part as legislators, we will immediately swing into action by looking at the document, and interact with heads of ministries, departments, and agencies at the defence sessions that will be underway shortly.”

