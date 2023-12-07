Kwara Govt Opens Christmas/New Year Trade Fair

…restates support for MSME

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has reiterated his administration’s commitment to continuing to provide a conducive environment for businesses to strive in the state.

AbdulRazaq said this in Ilorin on Thursday while declaring open the Christmas/New Year Exhibition for Macro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), adding that: “There is need a for us as Nigerians to showcase what we are producing to the world and as a government we will continue to encourage the patronage and use of made in Nigeria products.”

The exhibition, which is being organized by the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Culture and Tourism, Hon Muka Ray Eyiwumi, is located on the premises of the Kwara State Council for Arts and Culture, Geri Alimi Ilorin, and will last for a month, with effect from December 5.

The Governor said the contribution of large, small, and medium-sized businesses to IGR and the economic stability of the country cannot be overemphasized, thereby requiring support to achieve the set objectives.

He said his administration places a high premium on assisting the growth and development of MSME, having recognized the pivotal roles it plays in economic development.

“We have witnessed the exhibition of products being made by our people, meaning that Nigerians are up to the task, and as a government, we are going to encourage them so that they can contribute to economic growth and development of the state and the country at large,” he added.

The Governor who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Special Duties Hon John Bello, called on people especially those who reside in that neighborhood to patronize the vendors, saying their goods are quality and most of them are locally made.

“The people of Kwara State should increasingly embrace and patronize the locally made products. If we all inculcate the habit of patronizing made-in-Nigeria products, people will be self-reliant, and our local economy will be boosted,” he said.

He appreciated the Convener of the exhibition, Hon. Mukay Ray for the initiative which he described as a welcome development, urging him to sustain the good tempo.

The Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly Hon Salihu Yakubu Danladi, Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Hon Abdulqowiy Olododo, Commissioner for Environment, Hon Shehu Ndanusa Usman, and Commissioner for Social Development, Hon Afolashade Kemi were among the dignitaries that graced the event.

Convener of the programme and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Culture and Tourism, Hon Muka Ray Eyiwumi said the event was to uniquely showcase Made in Nigeria products, especially in the Yuletide period.

While describing the turnout as impressive, the Governor’s aide said no fewer than 150 vendors are currently displaying their goods, expressing hope to see more vendors.