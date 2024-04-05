Kwara Govt Not Behind Ex-gov, Ahmed’s Trial – Commissioner

Kwara State government yesterday refuted claims that it is behind the current corruption trial of former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, saying the burden of governance does not permit any distractions or targeting of anyone, including former public officials. In a statement in Ilorin, the state Commissioner for Communications, Mrs Bola Olukoju, said the trial of the former governor is the exclusive prerogative of the anti graft agency that might have found against him certain questionable transactions involving his administration after their investigations. She said: “We find the accusation of the opposition party as cowardly, baseless and wrong-headed.

The right place to prove the innocence of anyone accused of wrongdoing is the court of law, not on the pages of newspapers or through shadow-boxing. They should leave us out of the issue. “This administration has moved on from whatever happened in the past, except where historical references are inevitable Our task is so enormous that we are left with no time to waste.

“Regardless, the truth is that the administration still grapples with the burden of fixing the most basic things, including those that should have been done, but had resources meant for them blatantly stolen by these PDP officials. “An example is the UBEC funds, which were brazenly stolen. We reported a case of a particular N1 billion UBEC intervention fund that was withdrawn cash and stolen. The evidence is damning. This barefaced and irresponsible conduct led to the blacklist of Kwara by UBEC and set the state back for many years in education infrastructure and many other sectors.”