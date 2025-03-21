Kwara Govt, NAEAP Partner To Strengthen Tertiary Education

Share

The Kwara State Government has expressed its readiness to partner with the National Association of Educational Administration and Planning (NAEAP) to enhance the administration and planning of tertiary education in the State.

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, who disclosed this while receiving members of NAEAP during a courtesy visit to her, emphasised the government’s commitment to improving the education sector, noting that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration has prioritised policies that strengthen tertiary education and ensure access to quality learning.

“The Kwara State Government is open to strategic partnerships that will complement our efforts in improving tertiary education.

“We welcome NAEAP’s expertise in educational administration and planning, especially in areas such as capacity building, policy formulation, and institutional governance,” the commissioner said.

She commended NAEAP for its dedication to advancing educational management and assured the team of the State’s willingness to explore meaningful collaborations that align with its development goals.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Association, Muritala Tuku, had said that NAEAP is committed to promoting excellence in educational administration, planning, and policy implementation.

He explained that the association plays a crucial role in strengthening the governance of educational institutions across Nigeria through research, advocacy, and capacity-building initiatives.

Tuku said NAEAP is ready to support the State Government in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of tertiary education institutions.

He emphasised the need for continuous professional development for educational administrators, the integration of data-driven decision-making in policy formulation, and the adoption of global best practices in managing higher institutions.

“We recognize the giant strides the state government is making in the education sector, and we are eager to contribute our expertise to further enhance the quality of tertiary education in Kwara.

“Through collaboration, we can strengthen educational policies, develop innovative solutions to sectoral challenges, and ensure that the education system remains responsive to societal needs,” Tuku said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

