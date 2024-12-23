Kwara Govt Monitoring Probe Into Abdulqadri’s Death In Police Custody – Gov

Share

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said the government is keenly following the probe into the sad death of Mr Jimoh Abdulqadir in police custody, urging members of the public to remain calm.

The Governor said the prompt visit of the Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, PhD, to the family of Abdulqadir raises greater hope about a thorough probe of the unfortunate incident.

Governor AbdulRazaq specifically commended the IGP and his entourage for the visit to Ilorin within hours of being informed of the incident, urging the super cop to ensure that justice is truly done in the case.

“We are devastated by the death of Mr. Jimoh Abdulqadir. It was one tragedy too many for our community. It is unacceptable,” the Governor said.

“While restating our commiserations to the Balogun Gambari Alhaji Abubakar Sidiq Atiku Fulani and the immediate family of the deceased, we are upbeat that the police hierarchy will get to the roots of the incident, ensure that justice is served, and step up efforts to address other alleged violations and reservations of the citizens.”

He urged residents of the state, especially the youth, to remain calm, law-abiding, and avoid hasty conclusions that may affect genuine resolutions of the issues.

“I also commend the Balogun Gambari of Ilorin and the youths of the area for the maturity with which the issue has been handled. We ask Allaah to repose the soul of Mr. Jimoh Abdulqadir,” the statement added.

