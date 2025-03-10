Kwara Govt Makes Registration With KWSRRA For Residents’ Compulsory

Share

The Kwara State Government has directed all residents of the state to register with the State Residents Registration Agency (KWSRRA), saying its duties to secure lives and property and plan for economic development are closely tied to accurate data on every resident.

In a statement issued at the weekend, KWSRRA said it has the directive of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to register every resident in the state and issue them with unique State Security Identification (SSID) numbers/card.

The Ag General Manager of KWSRRA Tajudeen Jimoh, said; “We are carrying out this directive across 96 registration centres in the state. We plan to have more centres as the process continues.

“We are also working with the Ministries of Education and Human Capital Development, Tertiary Education, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kwara State Social Investment Programmes, among others to mobilise citizens for the exercise.”

