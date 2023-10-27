Kwara Govt Launches Measles Vaccination Campaign For Under-Five Children

Kwara State Government has flagged off the 2023 Measles and Immunization campaign for under five aged children in the state, with the government pledging to ensure that the exercise covers the vast majority of the target group.

Kwara’s Measles Campaign and routine Immunization will be held between 26 October and 1st November 2023.

At the flag-off ceremony in Ilorin, Deputy Governor and Chairman of the State Task Force on Immunization, Mr. Kayode Alabi, said the vaccine has been allocated to various healthcare centres in the 16 local governments of the state for proper administration.

“As a responsible government, the Kwara State Government through the State Primary HealthCare Development Agency will do everything within its power to ensure that the vaccine reaches every eligible child within the shortest possible period of time,” he said, urging parents and caregivers to make sure that their children are vaccinated.

“I am aware the vaccine has been distributed across all health facilities in the 16 local government areas to administer it to all eligible children. I implore all mothers and caregivers to avail their children of the golden opportunity of preventing untimely deaths through vaccine-preventable diseases by making them available for routine immunization outreach”.

Alabi, who said measles is one of the leading causes of illnesses and deaths among children under age five, noted that the campaign marks another milestone in the lifesaving intervention of the government to reduce childhood morbidity and mortality.

He commended the leadership and staff of the agency for being resilient and committed to making essential health services available in all nooks and crannies of Kwara.

“As the Chairman of the State Taskforce on Immunization and PHC, I am proud of your achievements and the feats you have attained in all your immunization campaigns this year including coming out as the best in Primary HealthCare leadership challenge in the whole North Central zone. I remain committed to ensuring support and a conducive environment to deliver on your mandate,” he added.

The event was attended by the Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Yakubu Salihu Danladi; Commissioner for Health Dr. Amina Ahmed El-Imam; Commissioner of Communications Bola Olukoju represented by Alhaji Abdulganiy Atere; Executive Secretary State Primary HealthCare Development Agency Dr Nusirat Elelu; Executive Secretary Kwara State Health Insurance Agency Dr. Olubunmi Jetawo-Winter.

Others are the Executive Secretary State Hospital Management Board Dr AbdulRaheem Malik; Emir of Shonga Dr Haliru Yahaya; representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund United (UNICEF), National Primary HealthCare Development Authority (NPHCDA), and African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET); Magaji Fate Alhaji Mumini Ayoku; Alangua Tanke Alhaji Umaru Salaudeen; among other dignitaries.

State Commissioner for Health Dr Amina Ahmed El-Imam, in her remarks, implored Kwara residents to ignore the disinformation making rounds to discredit the exercise and deter their innocent children from accessing the vaccine, affirming that the vaccine is safe for use.

Dr Elelu, in her welcome address, said measles is one of the highly infectious diseases that largely affect children under five years of age, who missed their vaccination in the first year of life, calling on people to take advantage of the exercise.

She said statistics have proven that the use of the measles vaccine is safe and effective, given a significant reduction in the deaths caused by measles.

The highlight of the event was the symbolic administration of vaccines on children by the duo of deputy Governor and Kwara House Speaker.