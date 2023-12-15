Kwara Govt Launches KwaraLEARN Situation Room For Data-Driven Education Transformation

In a groundbreaking move towards educational transformation, the Kwara State Government has unveiled the KwaraLEARN Situation Room, an innovative initiative powered by NewGlobe’s Spotlight software program.

This Situation Room serves as the epicentre of the KwaraLEARN program, aimed at revolutionizing learning outcomes in the state’s public primary schools.

UNESCO’s recent report, “Spotlight on Basic Education Completion and Foundational Learning in Africa,” sheds light on a critical issue: two-thirds of African children lack any recorded data on their learning levels.

Recognizing the significance of accurate and accessible data, NewGlobe collaborates with partner governments to introduce immersive visual education data experiences.

The KwaraLEARN Situation Room, launched on December 14th, exemplifies a contemporary solution for visualizing data. This platform provides real-time monitoring through the Spotlight software, presenting information in an easily understandable format, and focusing on key education indicators.

“This transparency empowers Kwara State education officials to oversee and evaluate ongoing transformative educational interventions in public primary schools.

Governor Abdulrazak Abdulrahman emphasized the importance of real-time data collection during the launch, stating, “As things are happening, we are collecting data – so we know how many are in school, track any problems, and ensure informed decision-making for problem-solving.”

Honourable Commissioner for Education, Kwara State, Saadatu Moddibo Kawu, and Prof Shehu Adaramaja, Chairman Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board, were present at the Situation Room’s inauguration.

The Situation Room’s interactive dashboard displays data from all KwaraLEARN primary schools with user-friendly visualizations. This empowers key education stakeholders, including the Governor, to access powerful real-time analytics information on primary education in Kwara State.

The system’s pinpoint geographical features provide governments with valuable insights into what is and isn’t working for specific areas, allowing for targeted interventions based on real-time data.

Jaime Saavedra, Director of World Bank Education, highlights the urgency of quality learning data: “Quality learning data is essential to implement policies to recover learning losses. Many countries are flying blind. It is urgent to close the data gap.”

Kwara State’s commitment to aligning vision with learning outcomes is embodied in the pioneering KwaraLEARN Situation Room. With these innovative data collection and analysis tools, KwaraLEARN stands as a trailblazer in education transformation in both Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, ushering in an adaptive education system that encourages learning for all.