Kwara Govt Launches Distribution Of Textbooks, Sports Kits For Public Basic Schools

…Says project meant to promote mental and physical fitness of students

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has flagged off the distribution of instructional materials and sports kits to pupils of public basic schools across the 16 local governments of the state.

The gesture, according to the Governor, was part of his administration’s plan to enhance educational standards and reduce the burden on pupils/students’ parents amid economic reality in the country.

This comes a day after the administration opened bids for the 2020 FGN-UBEC/SUBEB intervention projects, where at least 215 contractors had signified interest.

“This flag-off ceremony for the distribution of both instructional materials and sports kits procured from UBEC/KWSUBEB interventions of 2018 and 2019 matching grants is of great significance to the upliftment of basic education in the state. It reduces the burden on pupils/students’ parents, most especially in this hard time in the country,” he said in Ajase-Ipo, Irepodun local government of the state.

AbdulRazaq, who was represented at the event by Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, said the programme was also aimed at repositioning basic education in the area of sporting activities, and to provide pupils/students with good and sound health.

“Similarly, this administration is working assiduously at ensuring effective teaching and learning of physical education and other subjects in our schools through prompt payment of salary, implementation of promotions, payment of palliative and provision of instructional materials which in turn breeds a conducive teaching and learning atmosphere in our schools,” he added.

AbdulRazaq appreciated key stakeholders who he said are working round the clock to ensure the success of all programmes of the administration, with particular reference to school leaders, administrators, teachers, and non-teaching staff.

Chairman Kwara SUBEB, Prof Raheem Adaramaja, for his part, said Governor AbdulRazaq has been doing so much to reposition the education sector, including the procurement of multi- million naira textbooks and sports kits that he said are meant to make the students physically and mentally fit.

He thanked AbdulRazaq for the prompt response to the yearnings and aspirations of workers in the state, especially the teaching and non-teaching staff.

Adaramaja also praised the federal government through UBEC, the royal fathers, religious leaders and other relevant stakeholders for playing outstanding roles that culminated in the successes of the state government in the sector.

Olupo of Ajase-Ipo Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu, in his submission, said the project further attests that the administration is focused on changing the face of the education sector that he called a bedrock of any society, hailing AbdulRazaq for truly serving the masses, and how his government encourages the youth to fulfil their life dreams.

Some of the instructional materials for distribution include textbooks of Mathematics, English, Basic and Technology, Computer, Nigerian History and Jolly Phonics, plastic chairs and tables, ECCD materials, ICT equipment materials, and toys for ECCD materials among others.

The sports facilities include sets of table tennis, 120 sets of Jessey, traditional opon ayo; balls – volley, focal and hand balls; boots of different grades; crutches, mobile cane, typewriters, talking calculators, print magnifiers, digital recorders, adaptive laptops, sensory toys, walking frames and wheelchairs for pupils with physical disabilities, among others.