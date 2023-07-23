Kwara Govt Lauded On Swift Response To Road Collapse

Kwara State Government has been lauded for its swift deployment of repair materials and personnel to the site of the collapsed culvert linking Shao to Malete in the Moro Local Government Area of the state.

It would be recalled that a culvert between Shao and Malete road had collapsed after the heavy rains of Tuesday, July 18, 2023, and Malete happened to be the seat of the Kwara state Statersity.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the Kwara State University, Malete, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, in a statement by Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, Ag. Director, University Relations, described the state government’s prompt action on the collapsed bridge as restating its commitment to the institution and the people of the area.

Professor Jimoh noted that the state Ministry of Works and Transport was at the portion of the road a few hours after the collapse was reported, while efforts to provide commuters with access to the road commenced a few hours later.

The Acting Vice Chancellor particularly lauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the timely action on the bridge which had affected vehicular movement to and fro the state capital to that part of the state, adding that the road was pivotal to not only the members of the KWASU Community but the many agrarian communities in the area.

Professor Jimoh, who urged the government to continue to bring the dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots, stressed that such responses would facilitate faster development in the rural areas of the state.

The Kwara State Ministry of Works and Transport inspected the failed portion of the road immediately it was reported while immediate steps were taken to provide a temporary access road to commuters on the busy route, pending the construction of a new bridge.