Kwara Govt Holds Stakeholders’ Engagement On Livestock Dev’t

As part of efforts to enhance food security and improve livestock production, the Kwara State Government has convened a high-level stakeholders’ engagement session focused on creating strategic pathways for livestock development in the State.

The forum, organised by the State Ministry of Livestock Development, brought together key stakeholders including representatives from the Federal and State governments, relevant MDAs, researchers, private investors, Fulani community leaders, and livestock value chain operators.

Declaring the session open, the Commissioner for Livestock Development, Mrs. Oloruntoyosi Thomas—represented by the Director of Animal Husbandry Services, Umar Ahmed Mohammed—reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to rural development, agribusiness promotion, and the modernization of the livestock sector.

She acknowledged the challenges facing the sector and emphasized the need for collaborative planning to create a robust, economically viable, and environmentally sustainable livestock industry in Kwara State.

Highlighting the government’s achievements, Mrs. Thomas noted that the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration has provided key infrastructure such as milk collection centres, feed mills, animal handling units, dispensaries at grazing reserves, ranches, and water facilities along major stock routes.

She also commended the impact of the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), noting its contribution to the economic well-being of livestock operators.

Participants were urged to make meaningful contributions to ensure an inclusive and effective action plan for livestock development and food security in the State.

Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser on Strategy to the Governor, Atiku Abdulsalam, described the forum as a demonstration of inclusive governance.

He stressed the need for increased private sector participation and strategic partnerships across the livestock value chain—from meat and dairy production to processing, transportation, and export.

Also speaking, the Special Assistant on Fulani Matters, Abdullahi Seriki, lauded the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development, calling it a bold step in recognizing the Fulani community’s role in food security.

He urged the ministry to regularly engage Fulani stakeholders to ensure effective information dissemination.

A university don, Badmus Abdulhameed, called for stronger collaboration between government, academic institutions, researchers, and professional bodies in formulating inclusive livestock policies.

Earlier, the programme facilitator, Mr. Abdulraheem Yahaya Onipe, said the meeting aimed to gather stakeholder insights on the sustainable management of livestock facilities provided by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

He stressed the importance of policies that encourage private-sector investment in the sector.

