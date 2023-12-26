Kwara Govt Holds Family Funfair To Celebrate Children At Christmas

Kwara State Government on Tuesday holds a family funfair to mark the Christmas and end of the year holiday, with a show of joy and excitement from children and their parents who brought them.

Held at the amusement park in Ilorin, the state capital, the event which was its second edition, was organised through the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Culture and Tourism Hon. Eyiwumi Muka Ray.

Among the entertainment activities that caught the attention of the participants were table tennis, trampoline, game booths, bicycle and horse rides, and a talent exhibition. It also featured cultural dances and music performed by a variety of artists.

In attendance were some government officials, including the representative of the State Commissioner for Communication and Director for Planning, Research and Statistics in the ministry Hajia Buharee Maimunat; representative of the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Hajia Falilat Ibrahim; and the Special Assistant to the Governor on Grassroot Empowerment Hon Alimat Abdulkareem Motunrayo.

Also present were prominent members of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) Kwara state branch, led by their Chairman and King of Music (Oba Orin) Alhaji Adisa Owala.

Other artists included Alhaji Aremu Aliyu Alade-Owo; Torotoro Ayanfẹ; Rafiu Tolani; Suleiman Ode-Ilu Ilorin; AbdulRazaq Commander; Alhaja Laaro Omo-ayan; and Mumini Amulelola, among others.

State Commissioner for Communications, Hon Bola Olukoju, who was represented by Hajia Buharee Maimunat, said the programme was part of the government’s plan to bring life back to the park and to make the people, especially children, happy during the celebration, assuring the people that the government would sustain the programme and improve on it in the subsequent editions.

“What we are doing here today attests to the administration’s commitment to cultural development and being responsive to the social needs of citizens,” She added.

Hon. Muka Ray, who expressed happiness about the size of turnouts for this year’s funfair, thanked AbdulRazaq for his support, which he said, culminated in the success story.

He called on private organisations and wealthy individuals to partner with the government on how to make the amusement park a focal point for festival celebrations, as it used to be.

Chairman for PMAN, Kwara state branch and King of Music (Oba Orin), Alhaji Adisa Owala, said the funfair is a reflection of glory for the gift of life and sound health, and thanked the government for being sensitive to the socio-cultural needs of the citizens.

“I thank the state government and Hon. Muka Ray for this funfair because, since its revival last year, it restores the joyous spirit of children and parents who brought them. May we witness many more on earth,” he said.

One of the participants and a parent, Mrs Aluko Ganiyat, described the programme as full of activities and fun.

“In fact, my children are relieved and excited. We really enjoyed ourselves and we are very happy because Hon Muka Ray and the government of Kwara State presented a lot of gifts to our children and we had a lot of fun. I urge the government to sustain this and improve on it by next year,” she said.