Kwara Govt Gives Poultry, Fish Farmers Maize Palliative At Subsidised Rate

Kwara State Government has commenced the distribution of maize at 44.5 per cent of market value to different stakeholders in the poultry and fishery (feed mill) sectors.

The government sells a bag of 50kg of maize at N8,000 instead of the N18,000 market price for the same quantity to bring relief to the farmers.

The maize which is being given to the poultry farmers through the Kwara State Palliative Committee headed by former Commissioner of Police Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi is aimed at reducing the challenges faced by the farmers in producing feeds for their livestock.

The palliative committee had earlier held a stakeholders’ meeting with All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), the Poultry Farmers Association (PAN) and other stakeholders interested in the maize based on the modalities spelt out by the Committee.

The state government, like other states, had recently purchased the maize from the national strategic grain reserve through the Central Bank of Nigeria.