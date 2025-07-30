Kwara Govt Flags Off Construction Of New Offices

Kwara State Government has flagged off the construction of new offices to accommodate more public and civil servants for enhanced service delivery to the people.

Mapet Construction Ltd has been awarded the contract for the construction of the new structure, which is adjacent to the Deputy Governor’s Office, Government House, Ilorin, and handed over the site for the new offices.

Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Dr Segun Ogunsola, who stated this at the brief event, dismissed as fake news claims that the government was constructing another Government House.

Ogunsola said the offices are another project of the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq that sought to provide an adequate and befitting working environment for government functionaries.

The one-storey project will comprise a conference room and several office spaces, among other facilities, he said.

Dr. Ogunsola said the Ministry will ensure proper monitoring of the project to ensure that a quality job is delivered within the given timeframe of one year, asking the contractor to work according to the specification.

“These new offices will bridge existing gaps and meet the current trend of enhancing the smooth running of the state in order to deepen democratic dividends for the people in both the rural and urban areas.”

The handing over was attended by the General Manager, Kwara State Public Procurement Agency, QS Raheem Abdulbaki; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Alhaja Risikat Atinuke; Director of Administration and Finance, Government House, Ilorin, Alhaji Shina Akorede; and representatives of the Consultant, Baron Architecture, led by Adepeju Ogunsakin; among others.

Architect Awolola Emmanuel Tolulope, who represented the contractor, said the company has shown practical capabilities in the past with a record of executing quality work within the agreed timeline.

He pledged that the company would deliver a good job in line with the one year timeline.