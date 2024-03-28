Kwara Govt Disburses Bursary To 9,989 Final Year Students

…107 Law School students get a scholarship of N100,000 each

Kwara State Government has commenced the disbursement of the 2023/2024 bursary grants to at least 9,989 final-year students of Kwara State origin.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Tertiary Education, Hajia Mansurat Amuda-Kainike, the awardees emerged after a thorough screening of a total of 27, of 314 entries from the 16 local government areas of the state who were in various tertiary institutions in the country.

“We have started paying the bursary award of N10,000 to each of the successful applicants have been graciously approved by His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq,” the statement quoted the Commissioner for Tertiary Education Dr Mary Arinde as saying.

“The payment began on Wednesday, 27th March, and will continue until we finish the disbursement. We are paying directly to their accounts for transparency and accountability. There are a few of these successful applicants whose account details are not correct. We will contact them.”

The statement also added that 100,000 scholarship awards for the year 2022/2023 academic session for Law Students are also being disbursed directly to 107 successful applicants of Kwara State origin, as approved by the Governor.

This gesture was borne out of the Governor’s magnanimity to put smiles on the faces of final-year Kwara indigenes in tertiary institutions across the country, the statement added.

The statement quoted Dr Arinde as lauding the Governor’s support for the students’ community.

Dr Arinde maintained that beneficiaries of the bursary allowances are Kwara students who had registered on the portal that the government opened for that purpose.

The statement added that many of the bursary applicants did not make the list on account of various irregularities such as missing out some columns in the course of registration, inputting an invalid matriculation number, invalid Bank Verification Number (BVN), or supplying inappropriate or dubious details/information, among others.