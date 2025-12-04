Kwara Govt Denies $800m Contract Allegation Against Gov’s Brother

The Kwara State Government has refuted claims that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq awarded a contract worth $800 million (N1.2 trillion) to his elder brother, Mutawali of Ilorin, Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq.

The allegation was made by Iliasu Ibrahim, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, during a recent radio programme. Ibrahim claimed that the governor secretly granted the massive contract to his brother.

However, in a statement, the Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, described the claim as “false, reckless, ill-conceived, and intended to cause mischief and public dissatisfaction.”

Olukoju stressed that the Kwara State Government has never awarded any contract worth $800 million.

He added that Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, an accomplished senior lawyer and Bencher, is not a contractor and has no involvement in government project awards.

“The allegation is baseless and malicious,” the commissioner said. “At no time did Kwara State receive a federal government project or empowerment worth $800 million, let alone award it to anyone, including Dr. Alimi.”

The statement also criticised the radio station that hosted the programme, saying it allowed the dissemination of misinformation without verifying claims.

Olukoju urged the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to intervene and ensure accountability, noting that freedom of expression comes with responsibility and a duty of care to the public.