Kwara Gov’t Committed To Workers’ Welfare – Commissioner

Share

The Kwara State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, has reiterated Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of workers across the State, particularly in the education sector.

Kawu made this known during a courtesy visit by the Joint Committee of Colleges of Education in the State to the Ministry of Tertiary Education.

She emphasized that the Governor’s recent approval of a three-month tax holiday for all state workers demonstrates his sensitivity to the economic hardships currently faced by Nigerians.

“The Governor is a listening leader who prioritizes the welfare of Workers.

“He understands the challenges Nigerians are currently facing, which is why he approved a three-month tax relief for all workers in the State.

“This landmark decision is aimed at easing the financial burden caused by inflation and economic hardship, particularly following the implementation of the new minimum wage.

“This initiative clearly reflects the Governor’s deep empathy for the working population.

“Governor AbdulRazaq does not just listen; he acts swiftly and decisively to improve the quality of life for civil servants and their families. The tax holiday is just one of many people-oriented policies under his leadership,” she said.

Kawu also assured the delegation that the ministry would address their concerns, particularly regarding the implementation of the tax relief within the tertiary education sector.

She noted that Governor AbdulRazaq remains committed to ensuring fairness and inclusivity in the execution of State policies.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Grillo Sebutiyu Kekelomo, also appreciated the Governor’s gesture, noting that the tax holiday, granted through an executive order, is intended to cushion the effects of the economic downturn on civil servants, including those in the tertiary education sector.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Provost of the Kwara State College of Education, Oro, Aremu Mukaila, commended Governor AbdulRazaq for his consistent support for Colleges of Education in the State.

He lauded the administration for its swift response to the sector’s needs, including course accreditations, prompt payment of salaries, and addressing operational challenges.

“Governor AbdulRazaq has shown us what true leadership means. He has never ignored any of our challenges. His support has empowered us to demand more accountability and dedication from our staff,” Aremu remarked.

However, he appealed to the Commissioner to intervene in the issue of Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) tax deductions, which have already been remitted to the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS).

He noted that the union is placing immense pressure on the leadership of the institutions and is even threatening to go on strike.

Members are questioning why Colleges of Education appear to be excluded from the executive tax relief extended to all state workers.

He therefore appealed for the Commissioner’s urgent intervention to prevent disruptions to academic activities and avoid negatively impacting Students.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

