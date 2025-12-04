Kwara Gov’t Begins Work On KWSUED Senate Building, Gate House

The Kwara State Government has handed over the site for the construction of a multistorey Senate building at the Kwara State University of Education (KWSUED), marking a major milestone in Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s Smart City project.

The university’s permanent campus will be located in the First District of the Kwara Smart City, at the Alalubosa suburb of Ilorin East Local Government Area, alongside other flagship public and private sector infrastructure.

Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Segun Ogunsola, said the Smart City will have 20 districts, with the First District comprising the University and other iconic projects. Thirty kilometers of the 120 km of roads across the First, Second, and Third Districts have been cleared to facilitate the city’s development.

Ogunsola said, “We are officially handing over the University site to the contractor, MC&T Nig Ltd. We expect a quality job that will provide a standard campus for the people of Kwara State. This is mostly virgin land, and in a few months, we will witness development across education, healthcare, housing, and other sectors.”

He highlighted that the Smart City is planned comprehensively, including residential, commercial, educational, enterprise, and recreational zones, all connected by sustainable transportation networks.

The Commissioner also noted the Governor’s facilitation of 250 housing units through the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and another 100 units under the Renewed Hope Housing Estate.

Dignitaries at the event included Commissioner for Tertiary Education Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing Alhaja Risikat AbdulAzeez, Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye, Vice Chancellor of KWSUED Prof. Medinat Salman, and Baale Alalubosa Alhaji Sakariyau Sonibare.

Hajia Modibbo commended the Governor for prioritizing education, calling it “the most important empowerment that levels the playing field for all children.” Ajakaye described the project as a visionary plan for sustainable living and long-term development. Baale Alalubosa expressed gratitude for situating the University campus in the community, emphasizing the potential for rapid local growth and development.