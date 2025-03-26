New Telegraph

Kwara Govt Assures Students Of Improved Learning Conditions

The Kwara State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to Students’ welfare and academic development, assuring them of sustained support in their educational pursuits.

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, reiterated this at the inauguration of the newly elected Executive Members of the National Association of Kwara State Students (NAKSS), held at the Labour House, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Secretariat in Ilorin.

In her keynote address, the Commissioner emphasized Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration’s dedication to implementing policies and initiatives aimed at enhancing learning conditions.

She stressed that education remains a cornerstone of the administration’s agenda.

Modibbo Kawu listed several initiatives introduced by the Governor to improve learning conditions, including the prompt disbursement of bursaries and scholarships to alleviate students’ financial burdens.

She also noted the establishment of the Kwara State Education Trust Fund, with an initial grant of ₦100 million, as a testament to the government’s long-term vision for sustainable educational development.

She commended the Students for conducting a peaceful electoral process, describing their maturity and sense of responsibility as evidence of their readiness for leadership.

The Commissioner urged the newly elected NAKSS executives to embrace teamwork and adopt leadership approaches that would promote the collective interests of students.

She reassured them that their concerns would always be taken into consideration, as the government remains committed to fostering a thriving academic environment.

