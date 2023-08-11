Kwara Govt Assures EFCC Of Support To Fight Illegal Miners

Kwara State Government has applauded the decision of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to fight illegal mining operators in the state.

The state government, however, urged the anti-graft agency not to be deterred by the antics of some corrupt individuals who are benefiting from the illegal operations, as corruption, it said, would always fight back.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Mr Okanlawon Musa Olarewaju, stated this when he led the management staff of the ministry on a courtesy call on the Ilorin Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Michael Nzekwe.

Mr Okanlawon assured the EFCC that the state government was solidly behind the agency in its efforts to rid the state of illegal miners who are operating at different locations across the 16 Local Government Areas of the State.

“We are following your activities closely, especially the latest arrest of some Chinese Nationals over alleged illegal mining in the state.

“The Chinese have a company in Olayinka, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. When I visited the place, I almost shed tears. The place is not developed, the roads there are not motorable and yet the company is not paying royalty to the Government”, the Permanent Secretary said.

According to him, no fewer than 230 mining operators were in Kwara State and none of them had come forward to revalidate their license, adding that, “we have called them now to come to the ministry to bring their documents for regularization and revalidation”.

Responding, Zonal Commander Nzekwe thanked the Ministry for throwing its support behind the EFCC’s fight against corruption, particularly its onslaught against illegal mining operators in the state, noting that such support and collaboration from stakeholders is what the EFCC needs to stamp out corruption in Nigeria.

He vowed to ensure that the operators abide by the rules of the game by paying royalties to the government and also obeying the local content laws.

Nzekwe also hinted at plans by the Commission to set up a task force to tackle illegal mining operators in the State, adding that the EFCC would prosecute the suspects arrested. He added that the first task of the committee would be to meet with all the stakeholders to get their support for the fight against illegal mining businesses in the state.

The Zonal Commander disclosed that the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC within the last year had secured the conviction of five illegal mining operators aside from the huge amount of monies recovered from the sector, adding that the Commission would not be weary in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

On the visit were Hajia Maimunat Abdulrasaq, Director, Personnel, Finance and Supply; Awoniyi Peter Wale, Director, Department of Policy, Research and Statistics; Sulyman Ibikunle, Chief Financial Officer; Kunle Adimula, Director, Geological Services and Abdulrahman Ottan, Kwara State Chairman, Mineral Resources and Environmental Committee, MIRENCO.