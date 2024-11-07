Kwara Govt Announces New WAEC Fees

Share

Amid the ongoing economic hardship, the Kwara State Government has pegged the West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) fees for the 2024/2025 examination at ₦30,250 per student in the Senior Secondary School class 3 within the public institutions in the state.

According to the State state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital dlDevelopment, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, this fee comprises ₦27,000 for WAEC charges and ₦3,250 designated for e-registration and administrative expenses.

The Commissioner made this announcement while speaking to the principals of all Senior Secondary schools in the state during the floating exercise, which signified the beginning of the registration process for the WAEC examination at Saint Anthony’s Secondary School in Ilorin.

In a statement issued by Peter Amogbonjaye, the Press Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development on Thursday said, “We have cautioned the principals against any form of extortion during the registration process, warning that those found guilty will face appropriate consequences.

“The Ministry will not tolerate extra charges from any principal apart from the ones approved by the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, warning them against all acts that can dent their images during the examination.”

Modibbo-Kawu, nonetheless, urged the principals to persist in their contributions towards securing the future of the state, emphasizing their role as leaders in nurturing future leaders.

She expressed gratitude for the unwavering dedication of the principals in fostering strong working relationships with the State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, aimed at enhancing the quality of education within the state.

The Commissioner also requested the principals’ support for the current administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, highlighting his genuine commitment to the welfare of both teachers and citizens.

In addition, the Chairman of the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission, Mallam Bello Tauheed Abubakar, commended Governor AbdulRazaq for advancing the education sector in the state, noting that the current administration has made significant strides in improving teachers’ welfare.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Olanrewaju Bake, praised the Governor for his steadfast efforts in revitalizing the education sector and urged teachers in the state to excel in their responsibilities.

Earlier, the Director of the Curriculum and Assessment Department of the Ministry, Mrs. Adewuyi Victoria, provided a detailed overview of the approved registration fees for WAEC 2024/2025 as outlined below.

WAEC Charges: ₦27,000.00

E-registration Charges: ₦1,250.00

Administrative Charges: ₦2,000.00

Total fees to be paid: ₦30,250.00

In his remark, Mohammad Baba, the President of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, Kwara State Wing, expressed his appreciation for Governor AbdulRazaq’s efforts to bring joy to teachers throughout the state.

Baba acknowledged the governor’s commitment to enhancing the education system by renovating and building schools, along with ensuring timely payment of salaries and promotions for teachers.

He assured that educators in the state would honour the trust placed in them by diligently fulfilling their professional responsibilities.

