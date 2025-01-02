Kwara Gov’s Wife Visits Babies With Gifts

Share

The wife of the Kwara State Governor, Prof. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, yesterday in Ilorin, welcomed three babies into the New Year 2025.

Abdulrazaq, who was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs in the state, Mrs Opeyemi Afolashade, visited the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH) in Ilorin.

NAN also reported that the first baby was born at 3:25 a.m., weighing 4.1 kilogrammes; the second at 3:50 a.m., weighing 3.1 kilogrammes; and the third at 10:16 a.m., weighing 3.4 kilogrammes.

The babies were presented with gifts by the governor’s wife. She was there to celebrate the arrival of the New Year babies and to share in the joy of their parents.

She emphasised that the state government, under the leadership of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, was passionate about the care and well-being of children.

In response to the kind gesture, one of the parents, Abdullahi Olaoye, who spoke on behalf of the families, expressed gratitude to Abdulrazaq for her kindness.

Share

Please follow and like us: