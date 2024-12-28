Share

The Chief of Staff to Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Alhaji Mahe Abdulquadri has reportedly passed away at the age of 75.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Alhaji Abdulquadri died on Saturday, December 28 at his Adewole residence in the Ilorin metropolis.

Prior to his death, the respected elder statesman was widely considered a strong hopeful for the Emirship throne in Ilorin.

His remarkable career included serving as a senior staff member at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Ilorin, before transitioning to the state civil service.

He held key roles such as Permanent Secretary and Clerk of the Kwara State House of Assembly, where he left an indelible legacy before retiring.

Late Mahe was an active member of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) and attended the organization’s recent meeting held between December 24 and 25, 2024.

As a notable figure in the Kwara community, his death has left a void in governance and traditional leadership circles.

Burial arrangements were ongoing at the time of this report.

