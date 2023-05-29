Kwara Governor Inaugurated, Lists Priorities For Second Term

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has been inaugurated for his second term in office on Monday, May 29.

Taking the oath of office, the Governor vowed to remain a responsible and responsive leader for the people of the state.

The modest, but colourful inauguration, lasted just 45 minutes, kicking off at exactly 8:10 a.m. following the arrival of Governor AbdulRazaq at 8 a.m

Both the Governor and Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi were accompanied by their spouses, First Lady Ambassador Mrs Olufolake AbdulRazaq and Mrs Abieyuwa Alabi, and members of their families as well as friends.

Chief Judge of Kwara State, Justice Abiodun Adebara administered the oath on the Deputy Governor and then the Governor, each milestone drawing cheers from the council chamber filled with royalties, security commanders, government officials, party leaders, diplomats, technocrats, Labour leaders, and private sector leaders.

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari led all the first-class monarchs to the event, joined by the scion of the Abdulrazaqs and Mutawali of Ilorin Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq.

House of Assembly Speaker Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu led his colleagues to the event, which also had all the senators and House of Representatives members-elect in attendance. The Grand Kadi Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen; Head of Service Mrs Susan Modupe Oluwole; cabinet members led by Secretary to the State Government Prof. Mamman Saba Jubril; captains of industry, labour leaders, and media executives.

In his speech, Governor AbdulRazaq assured Kwarans that the second tenure would see him building on the gains of the last four years, all of which he credited to the support of the people of the state.

He said, “The next four years will consolidate the gains of our first tenure and lay new foundations for sustained socioeconomic development and institutional growth. We are going to deepen the reforms and investments in critical sectors like education, healthcare delivery, civil service welfare, social safety programs, general infrastructural upgrade and renewals, focused expansion of our economic base, and promotion of a political culture that advances self-reliance and growth.

“Our spending priorities will be to complete all the ongoing infrastructural projects and iron out the business models to deliver maximum benefits to the people. Adequate attention will be focused on completing projects like the Ilorin International Conference Centre, the Revenue House, Innovation Hub, Visual Arts Centre, Sugar Film Factory, Osi and Ilesha Baruba campuses of the Kwara State University, industrial park, Shea Butter factory in Kaiama, among others. The General Tunde Idiagbon Flyover and the garment factory will be flagged off soon with huge economic benefits. The Ilorin Capital City Master Plan will be followed by a grander Kwara State Master Plan that will cover Kwara South and Kwara North for sustainable living.

“Affordable housing programme will be another priority of this dispensation. This will help civil servants and other citizens to own their own homes. It will also curb unplanned construction and support decent living conditions. In this wise, we will form partnerships with private and federal government agencies to develop new satellite towns already mapped out in the Ilorin City Master Plan as well as in GRA lands in parts of Kwara South and Kwara North.

“In addition to our Kwapreneur initiative that directly puts money into ideas mostly owned by young people, we will consider an annual multidisciplinary scholarship scheme that will be open to our best brains, especially at Postgraduate Level. Beneficiaries will emerge only through a very rigorous and transparent process. I believe this will hasten the pace of human capital development in different fields.

“A major flaw in our developmental journey as a nation is a culture of government officials determining what projects are executed in a particular community. This has to be reversed, as we have tried to do in our first term, to allow for people-focused development. For this reason, we are setting up a Bureau of integrated rural development to be domiciled in the Government House. It will liaise with communities to come up with their needs in order of priority. This will allow the government to better deploy limited resources in a way that addresses popular needs. Our traditional institutions and community-based organisations will be major players in this regard.

“We shall also deepen our relationships with the organised private sector to strengthen the business climate and create jobs for our youths. This is in the realisation that government does not have the resources to do everything.

“We shall also leverage our contacts and goodwill with the Federal Government to ensure timely completion of ongoing federal roads and adequate funding for new ones. We will intensify our lobby of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the dredging of the River Niger. This will save our people from the annual flooding that claims lives and farmlands. It will also boost economic activities in its tributary states like Kwara.

“Distinguished Kwarans, we shall become more intentional in our efforts to improve healthy living through a cleaner environment. I seek your support and understanding as we take bolder policy decisions in this regard.

“Notwithstanding the existing gaps, our investments in basic primary education and healthcare delivery have been acknowledged nationwide. As we recently completed the UBEC Model School at Adeta, I am excited to announce that Kwara State has again been nominated for a bigger international project in basic education whose details will be released later. This is being funded by the Japan International Development Agency. Similarly, only Kwara SUBEB and the FCT have been chosen for international Mathematics training in Japan in July. This attests to the confidence now reposed in Kwara State locally and internationally.

“To strengthen our multifarious initiatives for a better future, I am hereby announcing optional six-month maternal leave for female civil servants who wish to practice exclusive breastfeeding to boost life chances for our younger ones. This will also promote maternal health, among other benefits.

“Once again, I thank the Kwara electorate, opinion moulders, traditional and religious institutions, party leaders, and supporters for all the efforts and the goodwill that made today a reality. We will keep our word to remain a responsible government that is responsive to the yearnings of the people within available resources.”

Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, who thanked the attendees, urged the people of the state to continue to support the administration, adding that the government would continue to prioritise the interest of the people over all other considerations.

The HOS had earlier commended the Governor’s first term tenure, which she said was quite fruitful for the civil service and the entire state, saying “Governor AbdulRazaq practically resuscitated the dignity of the state Civil Service by providing a good working environment for workers, including the easy movement of staff”.