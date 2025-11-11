Kwara Governor Felicitates Emir Of Ilorin On 30th Coronation Anniversary

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, on the 30th anniversary of his ascension to the throne of Sheikh Alimi.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the Governor lauded the Emir’s leadership, noting that the past three decades have been marked by peace, infrastructural renewal, good governance, and sociocultural transformation in the Ilorin Emirate.

Governor AbdulRazaq also praised the Emir’s commitment to law, order, and democracy, wishing him continued good health and long life on the throne.