New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. Kwara Governor Emerges…

Kwara Governor Emerges New NGF Chairman

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has emerged as the new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The outgoing Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal made this known on Tuesday in a communique issued at the end of the governors’ meeting.

Tambuwal further announced that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the NGF Vice Chairman.

The closed-door meeting which was held in Abuja saw Abdulrazaq, a returning governor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerge through consensus.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Abdulrazaq succeeds Tambuwal, who was the incumbent Chairman of the forum in 2022.

Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State was the substantive Chairman of the Forum until his second term in office ended in 2022, creating a way for Tambuwal who was his deputy to succeed him.

 

 

Post Views: 56
Tags:

Read Previous

NNPP Moves To Form Main Opposition Party, Inaugurates Elders Council
Read Next

Adunni Ade Breaks Silence On Alleged N250,000 Debt To Late Murphy Afolabi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023