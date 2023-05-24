Kwara Governor Emerges New NGF Chairman

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has emerged as the new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The outgoing Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal made this known on Tuesday in a communique issued at the end of the governors’ meeting.

Tambuwal further announced that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the NGF Vice Chairman.

The closed-door meeting which was held in Abuja saw Abdulrazaq, a returning governor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerge through consensus.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Abdulrazaq succeeds Tambuwal, who was the incumbent Chairman of the forum in 2022.

Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State was the substantive Chairman of the Forum until his second term in office ended in 2022, creating a way for Tambuwal who was his deputy to succeed him.