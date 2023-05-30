Kwara Governor Cautions Fuel Marketers Against Hoarding

…Dep Gov to lead a task force to filling stations

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has cautioned oil marketers to avoid imposing needless hardship on the citizens through the creation of artificial fuel scarcity in the state and beyond.

“The Governor is seriously concerned about reports of sudden fuel scarcity in different parts of the state. This is totally uncalled for.

“He asks fuel marketers to immediately discharge fuel to the public under the normal pricing system since they had bought what they currently have at subsidised rates,” according to a Government House statement on Tuesday morning.

“Creating artificial scarcity amounts to an intentional misrepresentation of the statement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the question of fuel subsidy. The people should not be made to undergo any hardship.

“The Governor urges the marketers to desist from anything that qualifies as economic sabotage of the people. Hoarding fuel bought at subsidised prices and creating panic in the state is opportunistic and will not be condoned.

“His Excellency the Deputy Governor Mr Kayode Alabi will be leading a task force to ensure that no fuel marketer causes undue hardship to the citizens in Kwara State.”