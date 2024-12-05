Kwara Gov: We’re Committed To Building Prosperous State

Share

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has reiterated his administration’s commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous State through the creation of efficient and disciplined civil service, better infrastructure, and a friendlier business climate.

The Governor spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State at the launch of the maiden edition of the Seasoned Perspectives Magazine, as published by the Association of Retired Permanent Secretaries (ARSPSON).

The theme of the publication is, “Total Quality Management”.

The Governor commended the ARSPSON’s members for their intellectual capacity and patriotism, and sought for continuous collaborations for the good of the civil service and the state.

“For many reasons, today’s event represents another milestone in the history of the Kwara State Civil Service as we gather for the unveiling of the Seasoned Perspectives,” the Governor said through the Senior Advisors and Counselor Sa’adu Salau who represented him.

“Focusing on issues that affect the civil service as we know it and as it ought to be, the publication of the magazine is a new high in the history of the Association.

“I am particularly excited that the magazine comes amid the tireless efforts of our administration to build a stronger and more prosperous state anchored on a more efficient and disciplined civil service, better infrastructure, and a friendlier business climate”.

AbdulRazaq described the Magazine as a good guidebook for not just the bureaucrats but also the public servants to deliver quality service and measurable progress for the benefits of the people of the state.

“My interaction with some of them bore eloquent testimony to the fact that they are people of high intellectual capacity and outstanding bureaucrats who could be relied upon to fast-track the transformation of Kwara State,” he said.

“I therefore commend ARSPSON for the great efforts which will enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the Public Servants in all ramifications.”

The programme attracted dignitaries from all walks of life including government officials, serving and retired permanent secretaries, royalties, academics, and captains of industries.

Top attendees included the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Mamman Saba Jibril; Chief of Staff Prince AbdulKadir Mahe; representatives of senators representing Kwara Central, North and South; JAMB Register and Chairman of the occasion, Prof Is-haq Oloyede; Emir of Kaiama, HRH Alhaji Muazu Sheu Omar; and Guest Speaker of the Day and former Chairman Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Salman Ibrahim.

Oloyede said since the establishment of the Association in 2017 it has become synonymous with integrity, professionalism, and the sustained pursuit of societal development.

“Your commitment to restoring the glory of our state’s civil service and contributing to the socio-economy of Kwara state is truly commendable. As permanent secretaries, you used to play and I believe you are still playing pivotal roles in the civil service, serving as the backbone of policy formulation, implementation and evaluation,” he said, calling the retired top civil servants custodians of institutional memory.

Ibrahim, in his paper presentation, advised the government to always count on the expertise and wealth of experience of the retired bureaucrats in the formulation of policies and programmes that affect the civil service and the state.

