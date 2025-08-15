Kwara Gov Vows To End Farmer-Herder Conflicts

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has received the result on geospatial mapping that the administration conducted to use as a guide to address the root causes of farmerherder conflicts and for overall development of livestock in the state.

The governor also took delivery of extension materials for livestock productivity enhancement. The state government had engaged the Centre for Dryland Agriculture (CDA), Bayero University, Kano, to carry out the exercise, under the Kwara’s Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project.

At the presentation ceremony in Ilorin, the governor commended the research directorate of the university for their dedication and professionalism throughout the exercise, pledging the government’s determination to implement the findings to the letter.