Kwara Gov Visits Babanla, Other Communities

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has visited communities in Ifelodun Local Government Area, including Babanla and Oke-Ode, to reassure residents of his administration’s commitment to enhancing public safety and economic activities.

In Babanla, where he was received by the Oba of Babanla, Oba Aliyu Adegboyega Yusuf Arojojoye II, and his chiefs, the Governor commiserated with families of victims of a recent attack, pledging sustained security efforts and social support for those affected.

“We are here in Babanla today to commiserate with you over the recent incident. We reassure you and other communities that we will ensure this doesn’t happen again,” AbdulRazaq said. “You can see that security commanders are here, and activities have returned to normal in the past two weeks. Criminal elements who infiltrated this peaceful location will be flushed out.”

On the Governor’s entourage were the Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Brig. Gen. Ezra Barkins; Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo; Senior Special Assistant on Security, Muyideen Aliyu; and Ifelodun LGA Chairman, Hon. Femi Yusuf.

AbdulRazaq also directed the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) to provide support for affected families.

Oba Aliyu thanked the Governor for the visit and his swift response, commending both state and federal efforts to restore security. He said the attack led to the theft of nine motorcycles, food items, and mobile phones.

The monarch further urged the government to develop Babanla’s vast land to spur economic growth and enhance security.

“It is our strong belief that putting these wide expanses of land into use will not only boost the state’s economy and create jobs but also deny criminals hiding places,” Oba Aliyu said.