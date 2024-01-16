Kwara Gov Visits Accident Scene At Oko-Olowo Expressway

…Sympathises with victims, warns against excessive speed

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Tuesday visited the accident scene at Oko-Olowo Expressway in Ilorin West Local government Area of the state, where two heavy trucks collided and caught fire.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that three persons had been confirmed dead while some others were injured in the resulting inferno.

The Governor commiserated with the victims and their families, urging motorists to always drive safely and with respect for other road users.

He appreciated the Federal government for its investment in the Oko-Olowo Express Way and other federal road projects in the state, adding that the state government will continue to engage the federal government to construct a flyover on the road to reduce accidents at the busy Malete junction of the expressway.

“There is a need for continuous intervention on this road. For example, a flyover is needed to reduce congestion and accidents. But the first thing is safety. People’s safety is important. Drivers should control their speed because there are communities along this road,” the Governor told reporters at the accident scene.

“Road safety is very important, and that is the business of the Federal Road Safety Corps. This is a Federal road and a super highway in the state. It is a huge investment by the Federal government. We expect that the road is used in a manner that puts safety first. This accident is, according to eyewitness accounts, a result of excessive speed by the motorists involved. It is quite unfortunate, and we commiserate with those affected.”

The Governor was accompanied on the visit by the supervising Commissioner for Works Abdulqowiyu Olododo; Director of Kwara State Fire Service Falade John Olumuyiwa; and CEO of Kwara State Road Traffic Management Agency (KWARTMA) Adegboye Akeem.

The Governor had earlier paid a condolence visit to Maigida House in Edun community, Ilorin South local government area, where a building had been gutted by fire.