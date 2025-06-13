Kwara Gov Urges Reflection On Nation’s Democratic Journey

Share

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, has stressed the need for Nigerians to deeply reflect on the country’s democratic journey as a nation-state.

The governor said: “Democracy Day is a tribute to the men and women who lent their voices to the struggle for democracy when it was impolitic to do so.

“It is a remembrance of the ultimate sacrifice of those who lost their lives,” the governor said in a statement personally issued by him on the occasion of the country’s 2025 Democracy Day celebration.

“The feature that stands out a democracy — whether established or evolving — is that it allows for robust engagements among different stakeholders to forge the way forward at all times.

“To the credit of all, as attested to by the divergent views of citizens on various topics, our democracy stands shoulder high in this regard.

“Notwithstanding our developmental challenges, I hold the view that behind our search for a better society are measurable and scalable achievements so far in critical infrastructure, indices of soft power, and other areas of human advancement.”

