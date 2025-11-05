Kwara Gov, UNILORIN VC Mourn Gen Mohammed

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has mourned General Abdullahi Adangba, who passed on at the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja at the age of 86, describing him as a fine soldier, administrator, and community leader.

Apart from his distinguished career as a commissioned officer of the Nigerian Army, General Abdullahi Adangba was at various times a military Governor of Benue-Plateau State; Director General of the defunct National Security Organization (NSO); National Security Adviser to former Military leader Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar; and Chief of Staff to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Umar Musa YarAdua; among other senior roles he played in Nigeria.

Governor AbdulRazaq said the death of General Adangba is a profound loss not just to the Ilorin Emirate but to the entire nation, calling it a painful closure of a bright page in Nigeria’s political and military history.

He sent his heartfelt condolences to the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and the people of the Emirate, the family of the late General, and the military hierarchy on the development, and prayed to Allaah to admit him to Al-jannah Firdaus and give the family patience to bear the huge loss.

Also, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, expressed sadness over the demise of the former Chief of Staff to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, General Abdullahi Mohammed, GCON, describing him as one of the founding fathers of the University.

Prof. Egbewole, in a statement issued by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, said that the management, staff and students of the University received the news of the death of the statesman with profound sadness, considering his roles in the take-off of the University and his several contributions to national development.

The Vice Chancellor, who described the late General as an illustrious son of Nigeria, recalled that the nucleus of the University began in a building belonging to the late General at G.R.A, Ilorin, where its pioneer Vice Chancellor lived.

He added that the same building was also used as the interim operational office of the University, pointing out that the leasing of the building to the University at that point in time by the late General rescued the University, which was desperately in need of a roomy dual-purpose accommodation for its take-off.

Prof. Egbewole also recalled the administrative support the deceased gave the University, particularly in the early 2000s, saying that as the Chief of Staff to President Olusegun Obasanjo, General Mohammed was quite supportive of the efforts of the administration of Prof. Shuaibu Oba AbdulRaheem in ensuring uninterrupted academic activities.

The Vice Chancellor said that the late General played a great role in ensuring that the University remained open to teaching, learning, research and community service despite the machinations by certain external influences.

Prof. Egbewole expressed regret that General Mohammed died at a time the University was preparing for its Golden Jubilee, saying that the University and the nation would miss him sorely.

The Vice Chancellor commiserated with the Governor of Kwara State, the Emir of Ilorin, and the Alfanla Adangba family of Ilorin over the loss of this elder statesman.

He prayed to Allah to overlook his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljanat Fridaous.