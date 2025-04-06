Kwara Gov, UNILORIN VC Condole Olofa Over Mother’s Death

Share

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commiserated with the Olofa of Offa, Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, over the passing of his beloved mother, Hawawu Awele Gbadamosi.

According to the Olofa’s Palace, Hawawu Gbadamosi died at the age of 94.

Governor AbdulRazaq conveyed the condolences of the people and the State government to the First Class monarch and the people of Offa on the loss.

“Our heartfelt sympathies and prayers are with His Royal Majesty at this difficult moment. We urge His Royal Majesty to be comforted by the rare grace of Allah upon Alhaja for a fulfilling life, the joy of being a major chapter in the community’s story, and the blessing of witnessing her children’s success and outliving her,” the Governor said.

“We pray Allah eases her account, expands and lights up her grave, and grants her Al-Jannah Firdaus.”

Similarly, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, also condoled with the monarch over the demise of his mother.

In a statement issued by the university’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, the Vice-Chancellor described the late Alhaja Gbadamosi as a great and virtuous woman who devoted her life to the service of God and humanity.

Egbewole noted that her death is not just a personal loss to the monarch but a significant one to the entire Offa Kingdom and humanity at large, considering her contributions and values during her lifetime.

He urged the Olofa and the Offa community to take solace in the fact that Alhaja Gbadamosi lived a fulfilled life, as evidenced by the calibre of children and individuals she raised.

The Vice Chancellor prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul in Al-Jannah Firdaus and asked Allah to grant the Olofa and other bereaved family members the strength to bear the loss.

