Kwara Gov To Nigerians: Recommit To Ideals Of Democracy

Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated Nigerians on the 30th anniversary of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, calling it a watershed event that birthed the current democratic dispensation.

In a statement to commemorate Democracy Day, the Governor said the best way to honour the heroes of democracy and sustain the gains of the era is to recommit to the ideals of democracy and join every effort to build a stronger country through patriotism and collective responsibility.

AbdulRazaq also urged Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda to strengthen democracy and consolidate the gains of the past years in the area of collective security, infrastructural development, and public welfare.

“It is my belief that our country is making appreciably steady progress in our democratic journey and the unending task of nation-building. With all of us playing our complementary roles, I have no doubt that the future holds so many promises for Nigeria as the leader of the black community,” the Governor said in a statement on Monday.