Kwara Gov To APC Stakeholders: I’m Interested In Building Legacies, Not Dynasty

Stakeholders and thought leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were on Monday evening presented with detailed data, figures and video evidence of the performance of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration across Kwara State, as members of the State Executive Council took turns to outline achievements recorded in the last six years.

Commissioner for Works, Engr. Abdulquawy Olododo, said official records show that the AbdulRazaq administration has delivered more completed, ongoing and facilitated (tax credit) road projects than the combined records of the three administrations that governed the state between 1999 and 2019.

According to him, the administration has completed 302.4 kilometres of roads since 2019, has 275.25km currently ongoing, including 209.7km under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) as well as 294km of roads executed through tax credit arrangements, bringing the total to 871.65km.

“Between 1999 and 2019, available records show that a total of 651.2km of roads were constructed by the administrations of Mohammed Lawal, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Abdulfatah Ahmed, including the 120km FG-funded Chickanda Road under Senator Saraki. When you juxtapose these records, it is clear that His Excellency AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has surpassed that record,” Olododo said, backing his presentation with video footage.

Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Hauwa Nuhu, said the government has implemented two minimum wage reviews and paid more counterpart funds than any previous administration, reaffirming the Governor’s commitment to the welfare of Kwarans, especially civil servants.

She disclosed that the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) grew from ₦30.6 billion in 2019 to ₦87.1 billion as of December 19, 2025, representing over 100 per cent growth in six years.

Dr. Nuhu added that the administration has cleared all inherited salary and pension arrears, paid 100 per cent CONMESS and CONHESS entitlements, and approved a new 27.5 per cent Teachers’ Specific Allowance (TSA).

Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, said the administration has recruited more than 8,000 teachers, constructed over 2,000 classrooms, and addressed long-standing staff welfare issues, including clearing promotion arrears dating back to 2016.

A presentation on urban renewal and the Kwara Smart City project further highlighted the administration’s vision, as Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Segun Ogunsola, explained the progress made so far, including construction work on the Kwara State University of Education.

Dignitaries at the event described the Governor’s achievements as unprecedented, visible and laudable within the context of Kwara’s socio-political history.

Senator Salihu Mustapha (Kwara Central) said the scale of achievements was remarkable.

“With what we have seen here today, it is a thing of joy that in our lifetime we have a Governor who has quietly achieved this much. If anyone told us that the state had progressed to this level, we might not have believed it—but we have seen it firsthand,” he said.

He urged Kwarans to celebrate the progress recorded, adding that infrastructural development under the present administration surpasses what was achieved in the 16 years preceding it.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Prince Lateef Fagbemi, commended the Governor’s performance and urged critics to be fair in pointing out areas for improvement.

“This meeting is not just about eating; we have been treated to the achievements of the Governor. If you bring a blind man to Kwara State, he will appreciate that development is taking place,” he said, calling for unity and constructive engagement.

Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Engr. Salihu Yakubu-Danladi, said lawmakers had consistently observed the Governor’s achievements across all constituencies and wards of the state, noting that beyond physical infrastructure, the administration has also delivered through social investment programmes.

Director-General of the Nigeria Orientation Agency (NOA), Alhaji Issa Lanre Onilu, said Governor AbdulRazaq’s performance had exceeded expectations and advised the government to focus on sustaining legacy projects such as the Garment Factory, Innovation Hub and Kwara Smart City.

Similarly, Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Abdullateef Shittu, described AbdulRazaq as a calm but firm leader who is consultative yet decisive, adding that his leadership style has strengthened dialogue and collective responsibility in the state.

Chairman of ALGON in Kwara State, Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar Danladi, said every political ward in the state has benefitted from one form of capital project or another, with impacts already evident.

Amb. Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki, Dr. Amina Ahmed and Engr. Nurudeen Adeyemi, speaking for the three Senatorial Districts, praised the Governor’s political tolerance and commitment to rewriting Kwara’s development narrative.

In his address, Governor AbdulRazaq said he was focused on leaving behind a strong and viable state.

“I am interested in building a legacy of leaving this state far better than I met it. I am not interested in building a dynasty. I urge us all to work together for a greater Kwara,” he said.

The Governor also spoke on security, outlining successes and challenges while reassuring residents of the government’s resolve to rid the state of kidnappers and criminal elements.

He thanked party leaders and stakeholders for attending the meeting, describing it as a continuation of an earlier parley held in Abuja, and acknowledged the support of President Bola Tinubu, whose economic policies, he said, have freed up resources for expanded infrastructure development.