January 13, 2024
Kwara Gov Thanks President, Congratulates Otunba Ajiboye On New Appointment

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated Otunba Biodun Ajiboye on his appointment as Director-General of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation.

The Governor said the appointment is a good fit for the Oro-born technocrat who is a big name in the arts and culture sub-sector of the economy.

Governor AbdulRazaq commended President Bola Tinubu for the choice of Otunba Ajiboye, a Kwaran, saying he trusts that the new DG will work with all the stakeholders to achieve the mandate of the office.

He prays God to guide the new appointee and make his outing a huge success.

