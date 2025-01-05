Kwara Gov tasks Ifelodun APC elders on unity, peace

Share

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has urged party members and elders to embrace unity, mutual understanding, and peace to enable the party to keep its winning streak.

The Governor made this appeal in Ilorin, the state capital, when he received members of the Ifelodun APC Elders’ Council led by Senator Makanjuola Ajadi, while acknowledging the support of the Elders’ Council and other party platforms and stakeholders in the local government and across the state.

He pledged to continue to attend to their demands, particularly in the area of road construction, social amenities, and political appointments.

“I want us to strengthen and deepen the spirit of working together. A divided house will lead us nowhere,” he said.

“Unity is always essential. If we are divided, people will take advantage of us. So, there is a need for unity, including in Ifelodun.

“Let us work together and look forward to a good year, a year of more prosperity, a year of stability and a year of proper engagement among ourselves.”

The Governor expressed displeasure at the conduct of the contractors handling some of the road projects in the region, including Ora township road, saying steps are being taken to boldly address the issue.

The Governor said some of the projects in the area have been concluded, including the new Orisa bridge that connects Irepodun to Ifelodun local government area.

Senator Ajadi, for his part, said they are strongly committed to the cause of the party, with the elders council membership cutting across the 18 political wards of the local government area.

Ajadi praised the Governor for his excellent performance, saying his achievements are visible in all the nooks and crannies of the State.

“There is hardly anybody that will say they have not seen your work in their ward. It is not possible. In Babanloma, where I am the Asiwaju, we have seen your works like road construction, hospital rehabilitation, and school rehabilitation, among others,” he said.

