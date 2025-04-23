Kwara Gov Swears In SAs, Auditorgeneral, Perm Secs

Share

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated two Special Advisers, the new Auditor General of the State, and seven Permanent Secretaries.

They are; Alhaji Abdulrazaq Jiddah (SA Special Duties); Ambassador Umulkhaer Onaolamipo Ahmed Alaye (SA Civic Engagement); and Alayande Fatai (Auditor General).

The new Permanent Secretaries are Afolabi Olaitan (Energy); Shittu Olufunke Mercy (Service Welfare); Abdulazeez Tinuke Risikat (Housing and Urban Development); Taoheed Abdullahi Ayodeji (Health); Abu Anthony Gana (Works); Salau Kabiru Abdullahi (Transportation); and Yahya Muhammed (Livestock Development).

The governor charged the appointees to see their appointment as a privilege to further serve God and humanity.

“Your appointment places you in a privileged position to serve God and humanity, to make things better than you meet them, and to contribute to the development of our state through your offices,” the governor said at the inauguration in Ilorin, the state capital.

Attendees included a former House of Representatives’ member for Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency and first Gaskiya of Ilorin Hon Abdulganiyu Cook Olododo; and the Balogun Alanamu of Ilorin Dr. Abubakar Us man Jos.

Share