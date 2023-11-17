Kwara Gov Swears In SA On Education, Inaugurates C’ttee On Varsity Of Education

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Friday swore in the new Special Adviser (SA) on Education, Dr Ariyike Salau, with a charge that her appointment was to strengthen the policy direction in the state’s education sector.

AbdulRazaq, who said his administration is taking all necessary steps to bequeath an education system that gives every Kwara child a fair shot in the race of life, said: “One of the legacies we want to leave for this state is a strong education system which gives every Kwara child a fair shot in the race of life. We want to ensure that our education offers learning outcomes that align with 21st-century realities.

“Over the last four years, we have made significant investments in school infrastructure, sanitation facilities, information communication technology, recruitment of quality teachers, and prompt payment of their salaries, among other steps.

“We will do a lot more within the constraints of resources as the government also has a duty to build infrastructure that supports a stronger economy and ensures that no segment of the society is left behind.

“The appointment of a renowned expert to join our great team will strengthen our policy direction in the education sector, especially in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). This is necessary to give solid backgrounds to our children at the basic and senior secondary levels.”

The Governor similarly inaugurated the committee on the establishment of the proposed Kwara State University of Education which is chaired by educationist and former Vice Chancellor University of Ilorin Prof. Shuaib Oba Abdulraheem.

Other members of the committee include Deacon Pastor Afolayan J. Babatunde (Secretary); Prof. (Mrs) Medinat Salman; Prof. (Mrs) Sidikat F. Adeyemi; Prof. Umar Gunu; Engineer Sa’ad Belgore; Mrs. Risikat Lawal; Femi Aina; former Special Adviser on Special Duties Alhaji Abubakar Abdul-Razaq Jiddah; and a representative each of the Ministries of Housing and Urban Development and Justice.

The Governor said: “I am proud to inaugurate this afternoon the committee of top educationists, bureaucrats, and patriots who have been selected to midwife the establishment of the proposed Kwara State University of Education. This is a historic duty.

“I trust the committee to do a great job that would become a shining legacy for all of us.”

He congratulated the appointees and thanked them for agreeing to serve the state, pledging to give them the support to succeed.

The brief ceremony was attended by the Chief of Staff to the Governor Prince AbdulKadir Mahe; Senior Adviser and Counselor Alhaji Sa’adu Salau; Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu; and Commissioner for Tertiary Education Dr Mary Arinde.

Chairman, Committee on Study, Planning and Implementation of the proposed Kwara State University of Education, Prof Shuaib Oba Abdulraheem, for his part, commended the Governor’s foresight and commitment to advancing the state’s education system, calling it the right step in the right direction.

“I must begin by appreciating the foresight and commitment of Your Excellency in always thinking about the advancement of education in Kwara State, especially your decision to establish a University of Education.

“It is the right step in the right direction. That again confirms the leadership of Kwara in the whole of North Central and Nigeria in innovation in education,” he said.

He said universities of education are the next thing that the system requires to nurture a knowledge-based economy, noting that the credit goes to AbdulRazaq if Kwara is at the forefront of establishing that in the region.

He assured that the committee will work hard towards the realisation of the objectives.

“When you first discussed this idea with me, I almost thought it was one of those political things, but knowing you and having worked with you on this project thus far, I know you commit to the people of Kwara State to deliver to them education worthy of our status,” Professor Oba added.