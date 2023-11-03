Kwara Gov Swears In Prof Jibril As SSG

…Prince Mahe now CoS

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has sworn in three top officials of his administration, with Prof. Mamman Saba Jibril returning as the Secretary to the State Government.

The Governor swore in Prince AbdulKadir Aliyu Mahe, who was until Friday afternoon the SSG, as the new Chief of Staff (CoS).

The Governor similarly inaugurated Barrister Murtala Sambo as the Special Adviser on Legal Matters, the position he occupied until May 29, 2023, when the last dispensation wound down.

The Governor urged the new officials to be people-centric as they embarked on their official duties.

His words: “The tasks ahead are truly enormous. I urge you to be transparent, and loyal and be propelled only by public interest.

“We want to leave a legacy of improved well-being of our people, especially human capital development. Kwara is now a reference point in many positive areas. Our goal is to beat our own records positively.

“At this time of national belt-tightening, I urge all of you to act in a way that reflects the current realities of our country.

“As senior government officials, you have a task to properly coordinate officials and the business of government and ensure harmonious relationships between the government and the people.

“I congratulate you and wish you God’s guidance and protection in the service of our people.”

Jibril, in his response to their inauguration, thanked the Governor for the confidence reposed in them and prayed to God to guide him and make the administration succeed in all ramifications.

The swearing-in was attended by a few government officials, including House of Representatives member (Ilorin East/South) Hon. Ahmed Yinka Aluko.