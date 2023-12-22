Kwara Gov Swears In New Commissioner Buge

…Sets agenda for her, others

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has sworn in Nafisat Musa Buge as Commissioner for Youth Development, charging her and other cabinet members to be good ambassadors of their constituencies and communities in and outside of government.

The Governor said she was picked on the strength of her antecedents as a progressive political activist, her modest contributions to the growth of the party in her community and her passion and consistent support for the administration.

He said: “You are joining an administration with a rich profile in youth empowerment, gender inclusion, community development, prudence, accountability, empathy for the poor and vulnerable, service and responsiveness to the plight of the people,” the Governor said.

“I expect you and all other officers of the government to fully key into these and be good ambassadors of your constituencies and communities in and outside of government.”

AbdulRazaq congratulated the new cabinet member and her family and wished her the best in her service to the state.

At the event was the Secretary to the Kwara State Government Prof Mamman Saba Jibril; Chief of Staff to the Governor Prince AbdulKadir Mahe; Commissioner for Communications Bola Olukoju; Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development Aliyu Kora Sabi; Senior Adviser and Counsellor Alhaji Sa’adu Salau; Permanent Member, Kwara State Civil Service Commission Jamila Adamu Bake; among other government officials, bureaucrats, and relatives of the new commissioner.

Prof Jubril, in his introductory remarks, said her coming on board should be seen as a call to service and develop the state.

“You have been tested by the state government by sending your name to the State House of Assembly for screening, and you are fortunately considered fit for the job,” he said.

Buge, in a brief comment acknowledging the gesture, commended the youth inclusion policy of Governor AbdulRazaq which she said continues to inspire young people within and outside of the state.

“On behalf of the Youth constituency in Kwara State, I want to thank Your Excellency for making us real leaders of tomorrow, as we used to sing when we were in secondary schools. I thank you for giving us hope, for helping to fulfil our aspirations, and for being our supporter,” she said.

Buge pledged to offer her best in service to the state and humanity.

“Your choice of mentees will, in the next few years, by God’s grace, increase the number of committed young leaders in Nigeria. And history and prosperity will be kind to you.”