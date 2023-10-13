Kwara Gov Swears In Four SAs, Urges Good Relationships With Public

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has sworn in four new Special Advisers to strengthen the government’s efforts to deliver on its mandate to the people of the state.

It would be recalled that the Governor had earlier secured the nod of the parliament to appoint 10 Special Advisers.

The Special Advisers include retired Brigadier General Saliu Tunde Bello,, who returned to his position as Special Adviser on Security Matters in the last dispensation and Alhaji Bashir Adigun who is returning as Special Adviser on Media. Adigun was SA Political Communication in the last dispensation.

The two others are Attahiru Umar Mohammed (Special Adviser on Youth Engagement; and Atiku Bahinda Abdulsalam (Special Adviser on Strategy).

The Governor has also appointed Barrister Murtala Sambo Special Adviser on Legal Matters.

Swearing in the new cabinet members on Friday at the big council chamber, the Governor said their returns speak to their loyalty and commitment to the public good.

“My hearty congratulations to all the new appointees. It is not a coincidence that you are all returning to the cabinet. It is a testament to your commitment to a great Kwara and the well-being of its people,” he said.

The Governor said he will not take the mandate of the people for granted, adding: “No government is perfect. We aren’t perfect either, and no man is. However, we are clear about the sanctity of our mandate and our responsibilities to the people.

“While government appointments cannot possibly go round at the same time, we will ensure to spread investments in education, water and sanitation, rural-urban development, and projects and programmes that can stimulate sustainable economic growth, create jobs, and improve the general wellbeing of the people of this state.

“I need to mention that our party and government will be remembered for how much positive development we bring to the state and the impacts we have on the masses.

“I congratulate all the appointees once again. I call on you, and everyone else, to relate well with the people of the state, your constituents, and party loyalists with whom we worked to get here.

“Our country is going through another phase in national development. Everything we do must reflect these realities for the sake of posterity,” AbdulRazaq said.

Permanent Secretary (General Services, Office of the Secretary to the State Government) Babatunde AbdulRahman urged the new appointees to bring their rich experiences to bear in the new assignments and to be above board at all times.

“This is a well-deserved appointment which is not a mere coincidence as this is based on merit, your sterling qualities, your track record of achievements, and your rich experience in your chosen career,” Abdulrahman said.

Special Adviser on Media, Alhaji Bashir Adigun, who spoke on behalf of other appointees, reaffirmed their commitment and loyalty to the administration’s agenda to improve the lives of the people and restore the glory of yesteryears.

“I want to express our sincere gratitude, on behalf of the new appointees, for finding us worthy of these appointments. We are aware of the enormous tasks ahead of consolidating on the achievements of the last four and half years,” he said.

“Your Excellency, you have simplified governance to the amazement of our people. As we move on, we reaffirm our commitment and loyalty to your administration.”