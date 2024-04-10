Kwara Gov Speaks On Ramadan Lessons

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has felicitated the Muslim community on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of the Ramadan fast.

The governor particularly congratulated the leader of the faithfuls in Kwara state, Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, on the successful completion of the fasting period, urging the muslim community to make the noble activities of the holy month, including alms giving, abstinence from negativities, and good conducts an integral feature of their daily lives.