Kwara Gov, Speaker Mourn Chief Imam Of Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed sadness over the passing of the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Imam Solih (OON).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Chief Imam died on Monday morning in Abuja at the age of 75.

Sheikh Muhammad Bashir, according to a statement personally signed by the Governor, represented the finest breed of Muslim scholarship in the history of Ilorin, and his passing — shocking, depressing, and saddening as it is — again reminds us that even great men die.

“He will be missed for his uniquely outstanding scholarship, his patience and good nature, and his fine qualities as the leading Imam in our state.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Mai Martaba Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, OFR, the entire Ilorin Emirate, the Kwara State Council of Ulamah, and the immediate family of the Chief Imam.

“I ask Allaah to accept Imam Muhammad Bashir as his dutiful servant, forgive his imperfections, ease his accounts, elevate his rank in Al-jannah Firdaus, and uphold his family and the community upon goodness. Aamin,” Governor AbdulRazaq added.

Also, the Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, in his condolence message, said he was heartbroken by the news of the death of the Chief Imam of Ilorin, adding: “We have lost a rare gem, it is indeed the end of an era!’, Rt. Hon. Engr. Danladi-Salihu stated in a statement issued on Monday, describing the Chief Imam’s passing as colossal.

“For over four decades, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Imam Solih OON paraded erudition, religious and community leadership as the 12th Chief Imam of Ilorin Emirate, where he led the Muslim community for over four decades, nurturing its spiritual development. He would be sorely missed by all.”

The Speaker, who, on behalf of the 10th Legislature, extended deepest condolences to the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Chief Imam’s family, the Muslim community and the entire Ilorin Emirate as a whole, prayed to

“Almighty Allah, in His infinite mercy, to forgive all the shortcomings of the Chief Imam, admit him among the dwellers of the loftiest place in paradise and comfort the Emir, his family and everyone of us.”