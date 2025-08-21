Kwara Gov Sends Delegation To Ajase-Ipo Over Death Of Oludopo, Kara Market Fire

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has dispatched a delegation to Ajase-Ipo in Irepodun Local Government Area to commiserate with the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu, and the people of Kwara South over the passing of the Oludopo of Okeya-Ipo, Oba Saheed Opadokun.

The delegation, led by the Governor’s Senior Adviser and Counsellor, Alhaji Sa’adu Salau, also sympathised with the community following the recent fire outbreak at Ajase-Ipo Kara Market, which destroyed several shops.

Members of the team included the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Jiddah; Special Adviser on Media, Alhaji Bashir Adigun; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye; Senior Special Assistant on Religion (Islam), Alhaji Ibrahim Danmeigoro; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Livestock, Alhaji Muhammed Yahya; APC chieftain, Alhaji Abdulrahaman Giwa; and the Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Saadu Moshood Mogaji.

They were received at the Olupo’s Palace alongside the member representing Irepodun Constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Olushola Odetundun; Chairman of Irepodun LGA, Hon. AbdulAzeez Yakub; Special Assistant on Fulani Community, Abdullahi Seriki; and other high chiefs.

Speaking at the palace, Salau conveyed the Governor’s condolences on both incidents and assured the community of the administration’s commitment to their welfare and safety.

“On behalf of His Excellency, we are here to commiserate with the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo on the passing of the Oludopo of Okeya-Ipo, Oba Saheed Opadokun, and on the fire incident at the Kara Market,” Salau told reporters.

He commended the monarch, security agencies, and fire service personnel for their swift response to the fire outbreak, noting that their efforts prevented further losses. He also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent security strides, citing the arrest of terrorist kingpins as evidence of progress in tackling insecurity nationwide.

The delegation distributed relief materials to affected livestock traders and took inventories of their losses.

In his remarks, the Olupo expressed gratitude to the Governor for his swift intervention during the fire incident and for always according respect to the traditional institution.

“We thank him most sincerely for the welfare and attention given to the traditional institution since the inception of his administration. I am particularly grateful to him for his swift action on the fire incident at Kara Market,” Oba Alebiosu said.

The monarch also lauded AbdulRazaq’s commitment to security, recalling the Governor’s recent meeting with traditional rulers in Kwara South to brief them on security measures being taken in collaboration with the Presidency and the National Security Adviser.

Market leaders, including Sarkin Kara, Alhaji Sheu Garba; Babaloja Kara, Bello Ganiyu Olubuade; and Iyaloja Kara, Falilat Asunmoge, also appreciated the Governor for his responsiveness and support.