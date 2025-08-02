Kwara Gov Seeks Support For Security Personnel’s Mental Health

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has called on relevant stakeholders to support the security personnel in protecting their mental health for them to be effective in carrying out their statutory duties.

“Mental health issues could have a profound impact on men’s health, affecting their relationships, work performance, and overall quality of life,” AbdulRazaq said at a conference on men’s mental health held in Ilorin.

The conference, which is tagged “Men’s Mental Health Conference for Security Agencies in Kwara State”, was organised by Peace Progress and Unity Global Initiative (PPUGI) in collaboration with PFA Consulting Firm and the Kwara State Government.

The conference, which has the theme “Breaking the Silence: Mental Health Support for Our Protectors (Security Personnel and Stakeholders)”, had men and officers of various security personnel in attendance.

“Men are often socialised to conform to traditional masculine norms, which can discourage us from expressing emotions or seeking help for mental health issues. This stigma can lead to untreated mental health problems, contributing to increased rates of substance abuse, aggression, and suicide,” AbdulRazaq said.

Represented by his Senior Advisor and Counsellor Saadu Salahu, the Governor listed factors affecting mental health to include biological, environmental, psychological and social issues, among others.

To promote men’s mental health, particularly in the security sector, he advocated the encouragement of open conversations, providing mental health training, fostering a supportive environment, and increasing access to mental health services.

In his speech, the Chief Medical Director, Kwara State University Teaching Hospital, Dr Ahmed Bola Abdulkadir, spoke on “Burnout, Anxiety disorders and Depression: Clinical Signs & Symptoms, Prevention and Support.”

Dr Abdulkadir, who is a Consultant Orthopaedic and Trauma, described burnout as a condition in which a person suffers from ongoing accumulated emotional exhaustion from work-related stress and pressure that is out of control and cannot sidestep.

“As a result, a person may feel depleted of energy, worn-out, weak, discouraged, have a negative attitude toward their jobs, or be unhappy at work, affecting their ability to work effectively and to maintain relationships with those around them,” he said.

He said mental health is vital to the performance and well-being of security personnel, stressing the need for supportive policies, services and stigma-free access to care.

The Chief Medical Director, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Prof A.D Yussuf, who was represented by Dr Tajudeen Abiola, spoke on “Mental Health Support for Security Personnel: Providing Directions and Support, Breaking the Silence.”

He said security personnel safeguard Nigeria and beyond, facing daily risks to ensure the safety of the people, adding that, their sacrifices demand more than gratitude; they deserve tangible support, especially for their mental health.

“Security personnel risk their lives for us; we owe them comprehensive support. Neglecting their mental health undermines public safety and trust.”

The convener of the conference, Ambassador Prevail Farida Olayinka, said the conference was organised to support the security personnel in addressing the problem of mental health they usually encounter.

“How do you start rebuilding when you’ve been broken? What does it take to get back up when everything inside you feels crushed? The answer is peace of mind, peace within, and you will not be wrong. Why peace within?

“Peace within a not denial of reality it is the power to rise despite it. It is not a weakness; it is the foundation for clarity, strength, and resilience.”